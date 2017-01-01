Virender Sehwag, Piers Morgan End The Year on a Happy Note

Piers Morgan and Virender Sehwag were involved in a Twitter spat in 2016.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and British journalist Piers Morgan finally put an end to their Twitter feud on the final day of the year. Sehwag and Morgan indulged in some classic social media banter soon after India's dismal performance at the Rio Olympics 2016. It all began when Morgan mocked the Indian public for wildly celebrating two 'losing' medals. Sehwag, who was in top form on Twitter by then, hit out at Morgan in his inimitable style.

After a brief exchange, the explosive batsman felt enough was enough and opted to ignore Morgan. The controversial TV anchor though tried his best to provoke Sehwag, who chose not to retaliate.

After months of silence, Viru finally responded to Morgan on New Year's Eve.

On Saturday, Viru made a special request to his fans and followers on Twitter.

Tweet the best moments you had with me this year. How did I contribute to joy in your life ?

Please share tweet screenshots, moments u liked — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2016

As expected, Viru's fans did not hold back and flooded his timeline with screenshots. Interestingly, Morgan too was among those who replied to the legendary cricketer.

You got me trending in India for days & 1000s of new followers. Thanks mate. https://t.co/yc4bhL1Hwc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 31, 2016

Sehwag finally engaged with Morgan to end the year on this happy note.

Cheers! India has a big heart .

Enjoy ! https://t.co/BEwgLQj3N8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2016

Morgan re-tweeted Viru, signalling an end to their very entertaining Twitter battle.