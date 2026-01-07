England's Jacob Bethell said while the Three Lions need to get as many runs as they can in their second batting innings of the ongoing Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the 180-mark would be a "dream". England ended Day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England on 302/8, with Bethell (142*) and Matthew Potts on the crease as England lead by 119 runs. Speaking in a video uploaded by England Cricket on X after the Day 4's play, Bethell said the team needs to get as many runs as possible when they come out to bat the next day. He said 180 or more runs would be an ideal mark.

List of players who scored their maiden first-class as well as List-A hundred in international cricket -

Kapil Dev

Marlon Samuels

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Curtis Campher

Jacob Bethell

Bethell also added that he needs to be smart with his batting and how he manoeuvres the gaps minimising the risks. Bethell noted that he will also have to be cautious about how and when he lets Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue face the Aussie bowling.

"We need to try and get as many, to be honest. I think 180 would be a dream now. Maybe more. I'm going to have to be smart around how I take risks and try and beat the gaps and beat the field. It's obviously a big playing field. So there are twos out there as well. And yeah, just be smart around kind of what I let Potts and Tongue face when they do come out," Bethell said.

The 22-year-old England batter slammed his maiden first-class century during the second innings on Wednesday. Bethell's century came at a crucial juncture in the Test for England as it helped them overturn Australia's lead and take their own lead in the match.

Speaking about the ton, Bethell expressed joy at reaching the three-figure mark in an away Ashes Test with his family watching from the stands.

"I feel pretty good to be honest, I can't lie. Yeah, lovely to do it in the Ashes on away soil. So yeah, I'm feeling pretty good. I got a few goosebumps and stuff when I saw the family over there just and all the boys up in the sheds kind of going hard. So yeah, it was unbelievable," Bethell said.

