 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virender Sehwag Joins Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri In Backing 5-Day Tests

Updated: 12 January 2020 23:52 IST

The ICC Cricket Committee is set to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, get a red flag from the BCCI.

Virender Sehwag Joins Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri In Backing 5-Day Tests
Virender Sehwag delivered the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI awards. © PTI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday joined skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in backing five-day Tests over ICC's proposal to curtail it to four days to draw more eyeballs. Sehwag compared the five-day traditional format to baby diapers, saying both should be changed only when it becomes completely redundant. "I have always supported change. I captained India in its first T20 game and I am proud of that. I was also part of India's World T20 winning team in 2007. But five-day Test cricket is romance," Sehwag said while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai.

"Innovations like names in jerseys and pink ball Tests are fine. But diaper and five-day Tests should only be changed when its finished, when it can't be used anymore. Five-day Test is not finished. Test cricket is a 143-year old fit person. It has a soul. 'Char din ki sirf chandni hi hoti hai....Test cricket nahin' (four days of moon is fine, not Test cricket)," said the ever-witty Sehwag in his inimitable fashion.

The ICC Cricket Committee is set to discuss the idea of four-day Test matches, but it will, in all likelihood, get a red flag from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Indian board is set to stand with Kohli and Shastri.

Both the captain and the head coach of the team have made it clear that they want the traditional format to not lose its sheen by turning from a five-day affair into one of four days.

A BCCI official had told IANS that the board will discuss the matter with Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"See, it is only right that you discuss these matters and we will do the same with CA, ECB and Cricket South Africa. But as things stand now, we are on the same platform as our skipper and coach and don't see much sense in cutting Test cricket to four days from the conventional five. In fact, it is not just our captain or coach, you have also heard the likes of Joe Root and Faf du Plessis make their opinions clear on the matter. It might be an option for the lower ranked teams, but not when two big teams clash. Tradition can't be toyed with," the official had said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag joined Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri in backing 5-day Tests
  • Virender Sehwag compared the five-day traditional format to baby diapers
  • The Indian board is set to stand with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya
Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-Year-Old Record Of Most Runs In A Year As Opener
"Yuvraj Singh, Me, Virender Sehwag" Could Have Played 2015 World Cup, Says Harbhajan Singh
"Yuvraj Singh, Me, Virender Sehwag" Could Have Played 2015 World Cup, Says Harbhajan Singh
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka. Watch Video
On This Day 10 Years Ago, Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka. Watch Video
David Warner Feels This Indian Batsman Can Go Past Brian Lara
David Warner Feels This Indian Batsman Can Go Past Brian Lara's Record 400 In Tests
Suresh Raina Turns 33, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes
Suresh Raina Turns 33, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.