 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post

Updated: 12 January 2020 14:09 IST

Virat Kohli came up with an epic reply after Ishant Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture of himself.

Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Virat Kohli left a hilarious comment on Ishant Sharma's Instagram post. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who became the fastest to score 11,000 runs as captain on Friday, trolled his teammate Ishant Sharma on the latter's Instagram post. Ishant Sharma posted a picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it "you only live once". Virat Kohli quickly came up with a cheeky comment on Ishant's post. "hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (we did not know this)," Kohli left a comment on Instagram. The India skipper's cheeky dig at the fast-bowler's post left fans in splits.

epfkhqf8

Photo Credit: Instagram

On the field, Virat Kohli started the year 2020 with a couple of quick knocks. The 31-year-old scored 56 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 164.71 against Sri Lanka.

During the third and final T20I in Pune, Kohli became the second Indian after MS Dhoni and sixth overall in the history of cricket to amass 11,000 runs as captain in the international circuit.

In the second T20I, Kohli also went past 1,000 runs as captain in the shortest format. India, after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 in the three-match Twenty20 International series, are set to host Australia for three One-Day Internationals, starting January 14.

The first ODI will be played in Mumbai on Tuesday while Rajkot and Bengaluru will host the last two games respectively.

After the home series against Australia, India will travel to New Zealand where they are scheduled to play a full tour, including five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

The two Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship, where India sit on top of the points table with 360 points from seven wins out of seven games.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma posted a picture of himself on Instagram
  • Virat Kohli came up with a savage reply on Ishant's post
  • Ishant is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand
Related Articles
Steve Waugh Says Virat Kohli Will "Embrace" Day-Night Test Challenge In Australia
Steve Waugh Says Virat Kohli Will "Embrace" Day-Night Test Challenge In Australia
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Gains One Place, KL Rahul Remains In 6th
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Gains One Place, KL Rahul Remains In 6th
"Not My Headache": Shikhar Dhawan Reacts To India
"Not My Headache": Shikhar Dhawan Reacts To India's Problem Of Plenty At The Top. Watch
Virat Kohli Does Not Endorse The Idea Of "Pitting People Against Each Other"
Virat Kohli Does Not Endorse The Idea Of "Pitting People Against Each Other"
Virat Kohli Breaks Another World Record In 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli Breaks Another World Record In 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.