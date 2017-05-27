Virender Sehwag Gives Ravi Shastri A Taste Of His Own Medicine On Birthday

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of him with Ravi Shastri at an ICC awards event.

Virender Sehwag posted a picture of him with Ravi Shastri at an ICC awards event. © Twitter

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hardly misses an opportunity to have some fun at the expense of others. Viru has on numerous occasions taken to social media to troll his fellow cricketers and not even spared them on their birthdays. So it came as no surprise when Sehwag took to Twitter to wish former India Team Director Ravi Shatri on his 55th birthday and as expected it wasn't just a simple 'Happy Birthday'. The Delhi batsman copied some of Shastri's famous commentary one-liners to wish him and Twitteratis absolutely loved it.

"Hpy B'day @RaviShastriOfc ,just get a feeling that at 55,only 1result possible, Shastri ji has been the real winner. Shaz-A Billion Feelings," Sehwag wrote on Twitter with a picture of him along with Shasrtri and former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat.

Hpy B'day @RaviShastriOfc ,just get a feeling that at 55,only 1result possible, Shastri ji has been the real winner.

Shaz-A Billion Feelings pic.twitter.com/9zs9RFufeH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2017

Twitteratis absolutely loved Sehwag's message.

Other Indian cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and Rishabh Pant also wished the former India all-rounder.

Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. May you have a great year ahead and enjoy the day like a tracer bullet ?? — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 27, 2017

Apart from his all round skill in cricket he gave us lots of moments 2 cherish by his commentary 2.Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc #birthday — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 27, 2017