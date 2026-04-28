Virat Kohli is easily the most-followed cricketer on the planet. Wherever he goes, a long beeline of fans is always present to catch a glimpse of the star. While Kohli can often be seen obliging fans with autographs and selfies, it is not always possible for him to attend to everyone. Recently, a video went viral from RCB's team hotel in which a boy was seen waiting for Kohli to get an autograph on his bat. However, Kohli did not notice the boy and walked towards his room. The boy broke down in tears after throwing the bat away in disappointment.

The little boy was really sad when he couldn't get Virat Kohli's autograph. He tried to follow his hero, but the security guards had to stop him. Feeling overwhelmed, he dropped his bat and started to cry, running back to his mom and dad pic.twitter.com/bQYAe64Zfy — OldMonkOfCricket (@OldMonkOfCric) April 28, 2026

📽️WATCH | Young fan was left heartbroken after waiting a long time to meet Virat Kohli but couldn't get his autograph pic.twitter.com/HyphGND6al — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) April 28, 2026

LITTLE FAN HEARTBROKEN AS KOHLI MOMENT GOES WRONG



A young fan broke down after waiting eagerly for an autograph.



The child appeared devastated after not getting a response, and the frustration was clearly visible — a tough moment to watch for any fan #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/EwjpHDwwhT — Faruk (@uf2151593) April 28, 2026

Meanwhile, former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has lauded Virat Kohli's remarkable consistency, while also highlighting the impact of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's emphatic nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their recently concluded IPL 2026 match.

RCB's thumping victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday was set up by a fiery new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood, who dismantled Delhi's batting line-up to bowl them out for just 75 - the lowest total of the season. The chase was then completed with ease, underlining RCB's all-round dominance.

Reflecting on Kohli's sustained excellence in the tournament, McClenaghan emphasised the discipline and adaptability that have defined the veteran batter's journey over the years.

"Virat Kohli has been incredibly consistent. Scoring 9,000 IPL runs against the world's best bowlers is no easy task. It's about hunger, discipline, and adapting every year, and that's what brings the best out of him. He has been in the IPL since 2008, and the best part is that he didn't start his career as an opener.

"He batted in the lower middle order, fought for his place, then moved to number three. Later, he opened with Chris Gayle, and that changed his game completely. He will soon reach 10,000 runs without a doubt. Kohli is the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen - not just for the runs, but for how he has evolved and dominated across different eras," McClenaghan told JioStar.

Kohli's unbeaten contribution in the chase ensured RCB wrapped up the contest swiftly, continuing his pivotal role at the top of the order in the ongoing season. McClenaghan also reserved special praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, noting that the experienced seamer's strength lies not in constant reinvention, but in mastering his core skills.

"Instead of reinventing, he has been doing the same stuff consistently, over and over again, and he is just getting better at it. The time off from international cricket is now helping him structure his time better throughout the year. He's getting enough time to work on fitness and stay fresh. He has enough experience and knows how to deal with pressure situations.

"It's just about being able to do what you have been doing - hitting those areas with the ball that trouble batters the most and having control over swing, which we are seeing right now. That is why his impact has always been great with the new ball," he said.

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