Virat Kohli on a break? Not quite. While Indian cricket waits on his fitness update and speculates over his availability for the three-match ODI series against England, Virat Kohli has been busy building something away from the pitch. On Sunday, the former India captain launched his passion project, One8, in partnership with Agilitas - a made-in-India global sportswear and leisurewear brand. For Kohli, this goes beyond a business association. He says it is the first time outside cricket that he has been so deeply involved in creating something from the ground up.

Over months of phone calls, Zoom meetings, and countless video exchanges - all while balancing cricket and preparation - Kohli and his team worked to build a brand rooted in Indian identity but designed for a global audience, with a presence planned across 50 countries. Kohli rejected 17 prototypes before approving the 18th. That is the kind of work the legend has put in.

The tagline, "Never Done," feels fitting. In many ways, it mirrors Kohli himself.

This is a deeply personal venture for him-one where he is not merely a co-owner but a co-creator.

Kohli spoke about how closely his own philosophy aligns with the brand's.

"I almost crave situations where people feel like the game is gone, and then it's about how you manage to pull it back. That's how I've looked at situations from a very young age. I've never stopped believing, right until the very end, that the game isn't lost.

"One incident that stands out for me is the game against Pakistan in Melbourne. When I walked out, everyone said India's chances of winning were just three percent. But I never thought like that. Even if there is a one per cent chance, there is still a chance. You are never really done until you lose the game."

His unforgettable 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains one of the finest chases in T20I history.

Kohli has never lacked energy or intent - whether on the field or in the boardroom. And with One8, he wants to create more than just apparel. He wants to build a culture.

That is where singer and rapper Karan Aujla comes in. Kohli openly spoke about the inspiration he draws from Aujla's music.

"You write songs from the heart, and it shows. You represent your story. The one I resonate with the most is "Winning Speech." That explains the journey you've gone through. There are similarities in my journey too. I lost my father very early. Many times, I've listened to Winning Speech before going out to bat."

Kohli's 'made in India, for the world' vision is already finding takers. A few English cricketers have picked it up, and even Smriti Mandhana has been seen wearing it during this World Cup.

Much like Roger Federer helped shape the identity of ON through his design sensibilities and sporting legacy, Kohli now appears to be carving a similar path with One8-building a brand for athletes, fans, and serious sportswear enthusiasts alike.

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