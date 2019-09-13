Virat Kohli was honoured with a pavilion stand by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) during an event held in Delhi on Thursday. In the same event, the DDCA renamed Feroz Shah Kotla to Arun Jaitley Stadium to honour the former union minister and president of the DDCA, who died last month. At the event, India's opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan was asked about Virat Kohli's music play list to which the left-hander replied that Virat loves to listen to Punjabi songs. The Board Of Control For Cricket India (BCCI) took to Twitter on Friday to share a video of the conversation where Dhawan and head coach Ravi Shastri revealed Virat's music playlist.

"Virat loves to listen to Punjabi songs, he likes Gurdas Mann's songs and Arijit Singh as well along with old Punjabi songs," Dhawan said.

After the virtual unveiling of the stand, Kohli thanked the DDCA, his team members and his childhood coach. While thanking his family, Kohli recalled an incident from 2001 when he had gone to watch a Test match against Zimbabwe with his brother.

"Never thought I would be honoured at such a grand scale. Don't know how to address this as my family, wife, brother, sister-in-law are here," said Kohli during the glittering function held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"It was in 2001 (2000) during a match against Zimbabwe, my childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gave me two tickets. I remember clinging to the gallery grill asking for Javagal Srinath's autograph. I was telling my brother how far we have come."

"So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour," he added.

A short video and an animation film on Kohli's journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was shown during the event, which was attended by the entire Indian cricket team and support staff.

Talking about his relation with the late Arun Jaitley, Kohli said: "I told Arun Jaitley ji's family that the world knew him differently but I have known him just as a human being.

"He came to my residence after my father's death and gave me courage and strength. It's a momentous occasion today," added Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)