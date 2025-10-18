Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's brother Vikas took to social media to post a vague message amid rumours of Virat and wife Anushka Sharma moving to London permanently. In the post, Vikas slammed the misinformation and fake news doing the rounds. "I am not surprised about so much misinformation and fake news going around these days.... Some people are so free and have lots of time to do so... Good luck to you guys," the post on social media platform Instagram read.

Some media reports claimed that the star cricketer was planning a permanent move to the UK along with Anushka and their two children. They also said that Virat has already handed over the General Power of Attorney of his Gurugram house worth Rs 80 crore to his brother Vikas.

Meanwhile, Australia batter Travis Head believes Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to continue their ODI careers until the 2027 World Cup, despite ongoing speculation about their future in the format.

The 2023 ODI World Cup finalists will take on each other in the three-match ODI series starting in Perth on Sunday. For the all-important Australia tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elevated Shubman Gill as ODI captain and relieved Rohit from the leadership duty. However, the move has been widely viewed as a symbolic farewell tour for Rohit and Kohli on Australian soil, amid speculation that the duo may not continue until the next 50-over World Cup.

“They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind,” Head told reporters in Perth on Friday, with Axar Patel standing next to him.

“Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)