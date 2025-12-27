Up against Gujarat in Delhi's second match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Virat Kohli couldn't complete back-to-back centuries in the domestic white-ball tournament on Friday. Kohli, who registered a whopping knock of 131 in the last match against Andhra, looked at his best against Gujarat too, but departed just 23 runs shy of another triple-digit score. It was left-arm orthodox spinner Vishal Jaiswal who got the better of the Indian batting icon. While Kohli was understandably disappointed to miss out on yet another hundred, his gesture for Jayswal after the game said it all about how grounded he is.

Kohli could be spotted engaging in a conversation with Jayswal after the game. He even signed the match ball for the spinner, who went on to share a glorious post on Instagram later.

"From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these," Jayswal wrote in a post.

"From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I'll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me," he added.

Coming to the match, Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory. Sent in to bat first, Delhi posted a competitive total of 254/9 in their 50 overs, anchored by Virat Kohli's 77 and Rishabh Pant's 70, while Jayaswal's four-fer kept Delhi's total within reach.

In response, Gujarat appeared to be in a commanding position at 121/1 before a middle-order collapse shifted the momentum back to Delhi. Despite a fighting 57 from Aarya Desai and a late charge by Saurav Chauhan (49), Gujarat was eventually bowled out for 247 in 47.4 overs. Prince Yadav was the hero with the ball for Delhi, picking up 3/37, while veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini provided crucial breakthroughs to seal the win. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his decisive knock in what could be his final domestic appearance of the season.

With ANI Inputs