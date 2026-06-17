After helping his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, win a successive Indian Premier League title last month, Virat Kohli is currently out of action due to injury. He was named in India's ODI squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan but misses out after failing to recover from a hamstring injury. When active on national duty or in the IPL, Kohli prefers spending time in the United Kingdom for a quieter life. There is no exception this time, as Kohli is already in the UK, spending some quality family time.

Some viral pictures on social media reveal that Kohli had a good time with his family in what looked like a park. In some of the photos, Kohli was seen carrying his son, Akaay, on his shoulders. Another picture showed him standing alongside his actor wife, Anushka Sharma, chatting with a group of friends.

Virat Kohli is enjoying time with family in London. pic.twitter.com/dch0nwt2BE — Virat Kohli Fan Team (@ViratFanTeam) June 16, 2026

Injured Kohli replaced by Jaiswal for Afghanistan ODIs

While Kohli missed out on the Afghanistan ODIs, the selectors named Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement. However, the southpaw didn't get a chance in the first game, which took place on June 13. The second and third matches will take place in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20, respectively.

Kohli, who is active only in the ODI format at the highest level, suffered a hamstring injury during the recent IPL final between RCB and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Kohli made an unbeaten 75 to fire RCB to their second IPL title in a row.

"With Virat, at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the finals. We will assess him, but we don't know the timelines yet," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters.

"Yashasvi will be his replacement. But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series (in July), but again, it's not a definitive answer.

"So, don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar added.

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