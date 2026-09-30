Former India captain Kapil Dev has claimed that star batter Virat Kohli might regret his decision to retire from Test cricket in a few years, suggesting that he could have easily played the format for another two or three years. India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain made the remark while reacting to Kohli's unbeaten 139 against the West Indies in the first ODI last week. Speaking about Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, Kapil suggested that, given his fitness levels, the former India captain could have easily continued playing.

Kapil, however, urged Kohli to continue playing ODIs for a few more years, backing the star batter to rewrite the record books.

"The way he's playing, he's looking good. At this age, his fitness is the most important thing. And if he can keep himself fit for another two, three years, I think he can break all the records. And second, I feel sorry about him. He retired from a test match. I think, I don't know why he did that," Kapil told PTI.

"He knows the best. But as a spectator, as a former cricketer, I feel he should have played more Test cricket also, because he has the ability. Absolutely. Yes, he should not. As somebody who likes his game and can assess the game, he has the ability. I don't know he's feeling bad today or not," he added.

Kapil felt that Kohli could regret his decision to retire from Test cricket in a few years' time, adding that he was saddened by the decision.

"He stopped playing. But I think in a few years time, he will definitely feel why I didn't play test cricket a little more. When you love the game, you have passion for the game. Why retire when you can manage yourself. And I can understand T20 can be totally different. But one day in test match, that's his cup of tea," said Kapil.

Kapil also urged Kohli to reverse his Test retirement.

"I think he's 37 or 38 years old. And he's like a grandfather in cricket. So it's not correct for people like us to advise him, He knows what's best for him. And that's it. As an outsider, that's what I feel. He should have played a little bit more. He should come out from the retirement. No, people like us should not even say that. That's his call, not our call," he concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi