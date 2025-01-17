Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is likely to join the Delhi team ahead of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match against Saurashtra starting January 23. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Virat has not officially confirmed his availability for the match. However, the report claimed that it is highly likely that Virat “will join the Delhi team in Rajkot and train with the team even if he were not to play in the match". If he ends up playing the match, this will be the first time since 2012 that he will play a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi. Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has already confirmed his availability.

Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.

Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home.

The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)