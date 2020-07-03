Virat Kohli took to Instagram Stories to post a hilarious birthday wish for Harbhajan Singh as the veteran off-spinner turned 40 on Friday. Sharing a picture with Harbhajan Singh from a football match, Team India captain Virat Kohli wrote: "Oh balle Bhajju paa what a kick. Wishing you a very happy birthday paji. God bless. Kick improve krlo please." Virat Kohli trolled himself by adding: "Throwback to fatter times" in the same picture.

As Harbhajan turned 40, wishes started pouring in from the cricket fraternity on social media.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was the first among cricketers to extend his wishes to Harbhajan Singh on his special day.

"Bhajji 'turns' 40! One of India's greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh," Kaif wrote on Twitter.

However, it was Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish for the off-spinner that took the cake. Yuvraj took to Instagram to post a video featuring glimpses of the time the duo has spent on and off the field. "Is it your happy 40 or 47 Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too You have always proved to the world Singh you will always be King After quarantine party to leni hai 100%, have a great day love you paaji @harbhajan3," Yuvraj Singh captioned the post.

Harbhajan has played 100 Test matches for the country and has over 400 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game.

In the 50-over format, Harbhajan has picked up more than 260 wickets.