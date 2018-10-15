 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Image, Says Anything Is Possible

Updated: 15 October 2018 15:34 IST

Virat Kohli's physical transformation from a chubby player to a fitness freak is there for all to see.

Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Image, Says Anything Is Possible
Virat Kohli led India to a convincing Test series win over the Windies © AFP

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is a fitness enthusiast and feels anything is possible if one keeps on believing in themselves. Virat Kohli's physical transformation from a chubby player to a fitness freak is there for all to see. From amassing big runs to successfully leading the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli is doing things that have left people and fans in awe of the cricketer. The 29-year-old continues to set the standards not just with the bat but also when it comes to physical fitness. In his latest post on his official Twitter account, Virat Kohli shared a throwback image of his previous chubby self and the present fit self. "With focus and hard work, anything is possible. Keep working, keep believing. Have a super day everyone", he had captioned on Twitter.

All-round India had outclassed the Windies by 10 wickets in three days in the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Team India, thus whitewashed the visitors 2-0. Openers Prithvi Shaw (33) and KL Rahul (33) remained unbeaten in the second innings to get the hosts over the line in 16.1 overs. It was a clinical performance from the Virat Kohli-led side as they continued their dominant run at home to register their 10th straight Test series win on
home soil. 

Earlier, the Windies were bundled for 127 runs, courtesy a brilliant bowling effort from Umesh Yadav. The Indian pacer took four for 45 in the second innings to add to his 6 wickets in the first to complete a 10-wicket match haul in the final Test.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is a fitness enthusiast
  • Virat Kohli shared a throwback image of his previous chubby self
  • He added that if one keeps working, anything will be possible
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: How Team India Braved Hot Conditions Against The Windies
India vs West Indies: How Team India Braved Hot Conditions Against The Windies
India vs West Indies: If We Could Bat Better, We Could Win Overseas, Says Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies: If We Could Bat Better, We Could Win Overseas, Says Virat Kohli
India Achieve Remarkable Feat After Emphatic Series Win Over Windies
India Achieve Remarkable Feat After Emphatic Series Win Over Windies
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav's Performance Has Given Selection Headache, Says Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.