The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has reacted to the rumours claiming that the board has asked Virat Kohli to come out of Test retirement. Rumours are rife that the BCCI could speak to Kohli over his retirement u-turn, especially with the Test team's recent decline. The Indian team, earlier this month, were cleanswept 2-0 at home at the hands of South Africa, leading to heavy criticism of head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selection committee.

However, Saikia has confirmed that the BCCI has not approached Kohli over a u-turn from his Test retirement.

"What's being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened," Devajit Saikia told India Today.

Kohli quit the longest format of the game earlier this year in May. The 37-year-old Kohli finished his Test career having played 123 matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He is currently active as an international cricketer only in the ODI format.

On Sunday, Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century in the 1st game of the three-match series against South Africa, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 51 tons in Test cricket for the most hundreds by a player in a single format.

Kohli reasserted his relevance and authority in the only international format he plays with a fluent 135-run knock that formed the spine of India's innings. His commanding knock came off 120 balls with seven sixes and 11 fours. His 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma (57 off 51) for the second wicket set up India's big total on a largely flat JSCA Stadium track.

The 2027 World Cup is still some time away, but Kohli reminded one and all that his touch is intact and hunger is as insatiable as ever.

(With PTI Inputs)