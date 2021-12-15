Indian Test cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday clarified that there are no problems between him and Team India's newly appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma. Speaking to the media during virtual press conference before the team's departure to South Africa for the upcoming three-match Test series, Kohli also lauded Rohit's abilities as a leader and said that he would give his hundred percent support to the new captain and head coach Rahul Dravid in whatever vision they set for the team in limited overs cricket.

"There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired now. I want to also say one thing that none of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down," Kohli said.

"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is," he added.

Promoted

I are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs on the tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series due to a left hamstring injury.

Virat Kohli also put an end to all rumours about his participation in the ODI series in South Africa and said that he had never asked BCCI for rest and that he will be available for selection for the series.