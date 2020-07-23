Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday revealed that it was "so difficult" for him to convince his mother that he is fine after she showed concerns when the cricketer got leaner by following a fitness regime. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which Kohli is interacting with teammate Mayank Agarwal. "My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say. They (mothers) didn't understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism about a sport you're playing," Kohi said in the video.

"If the child is not looking chubby, that means there''s something wrong with him or he is sick. So I was always like I am not sick. Every other day I had to convince her that I am not sick and I am doing this because I want to play. It was so difficult to convince her," he added.

Kohli further stated, "That was funny at times but also annoying at times because you are following a regime and next day when you wake up and hear that ''Tu toh beemaar lag raha hai'' (you are looking sick)... But yeah, good times."

The Indian cricket team has not played any international match since March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, due to the deadly virus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

The international cricket marked its return on July 8 when England hosted West Indies for a Test match. England leveled the three-match Test series after winning the second Test. The third Test between both teams will begin on Friday.