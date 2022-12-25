The world cricket fraternity took to social media on Sunday to extend Christmas greetings and wishes to their fans. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share with his fans his Christmas celebrations with children from a care centre. "Christmas is a time to spread cheer & rightly so when we visited @happyfeethome_, the children there brought the widest smiles to our faces. We played, we sang songs, ate some cupcakes & clicked pictures. Our #Christmas was made wonderful by these strong & lovely kids!," tweeted Tendulkar.

Christmas is a time to spread cheer & rightly so when we visited @happyfeethome_, the children there brought the widest smiles to our faces.



We played, we sang songs, ate some cupcakes & clicked pictures.



Our #Christmas was made wonderful by these strong & lovely kids! pic.twitter.com/Welc6ZHcH6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2022

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also took to social media to wish his fans Merry Christmas.

Explosive England batter Liam Livingstone also extended Christmas wishes to his fans.

"Merry Christmas everyone, have a lovely day with your friends and family!!," tweeted Livingstone.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner also took to Instagram to wish his fans Merry Christmas while posting a picture with his family.

"Merry Xmas everybody #family @candywarner1," Warner captioned.

Sponsored by Vuukle

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran also extended Christmas wishes to his fans.

"Merry Christmas to all," tweeted Poooran.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also took to Twitter to extend wishes to his fans.

"Merry Xmas to you all .. Have a great time with all the family & raise a glass to absent friends .. xx now time for a bit of digital detox .. #OnOn #MerryChristmas," tweeted Vaughan.

South African batter Faf Du Plessis also took to Twitter to wish his fans Merry Christmas.

"Merry Christmas everyone. Have a blessed time with your families........," tweeted du Plessis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIH Women's Nations Cup: Victorious Team India Receives Warm Welcome In Delhi