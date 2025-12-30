Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test retirements weren't a "natural exit" and that they still had the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle left in them. Uthappa also felt Sharma should have taken a six-month break to work on his fitness and believed he would have scored runs after that. After a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) last year against Australia, Ro-Ko announced retirement from the longest format of the game earlier this year. However, the duo also featured for their domestic sides in the last Ranji Trophy season (Kohli for Delhi and Sharma for Mumbai).

"I don't know about forced surrender, but it did not feel like a natural exit. Sach toh unhe hi bolna padega [They have to tell the truth]. I don't think it was natural. I felt Rohit Sharma should have taken a break for six months and worked on his fitness when he was not scoring runs in Australia. I had no doubt that he would score runs after that. It was just a matter of time. He played too much cricket. I felt they [Rohit and Virat Kohli] had this cycle left. It could be that we don't know what actually transpired. That they only have to share if they want. We have to wait for their good time whenever they feel like sharing," Robin Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa also praised Ro-Ko's recent performance in the Australia and South Africa ODI series, saying you can see the hunger back in Rohit and Virat's eyes.

"Ro-Ko had a blockbuster ODI series against South Africa. While Rohit produced two magnificent half-centuries in the first and final ODIs, Virat piled up two back-to-back tons at Ranchi and Raipur and followed it with an attacking, stroke-filled half-century at Visakhapatnam.

Virat ended as the top run-getter in the series with 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of over 117, with two centuries and a fifty. Rohit also scored 148 runs in three innings at an average of 48.66, with a strike rate of over 110 and two fifties.

The 'Ro-Ko' duo ended as the top two run-getters for India in ODIs this year, with Virat making 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, a best score of 135, and a strike rate of over 96. On the other hand, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

"I recently spoke to Rohit in person. He is in a relaxed place now; you can see the hunger back in Rohit and Virat's eyes. It is endearing to see-as an international cricketer yourself, you know kuch gazab hone waala hai," he added