NZ vs SA LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: New Zealand host South Africa in the first T20I of a five-match series. The two sides met in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final just 11 days ago, but several star players who played in that game have been rested for the series. Both New Zealand and South Africa have named second-string squads, but the Kiwis will be led by regular skipper Mitchell Santner for the first three games. The Proteas will be captained by Keshav Maharaj, and is one of only three players in the team who featured in the recent T20 World Cup.

NZ vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Streaming, New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday, March 15 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match be held?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be held at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)