All four teams for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs have been finalised. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad had already sealed their places in the next round, Rajasthan Royals made it into the final four with a 30-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The victory of RR in their final league match knocked out Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, the teams that were in contention for the final playoff spot earlier.

With the win, RR finished in the fourth spot with 16 points in 14 games.

Here are the details of the IPL 2026 playoff matches:

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT

Date: May 26 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished in the top spot in the IPL 2026 table at the end of the league stage. They were equal on 18 points with second-placed Gujarat Titans and third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, but a better net run rate helped RCB take the number one position.

GT had a better NRR than SRH, which helped the Shubman Gill-led side pip Pat Cummins and Co. in the points table.

Eliminator: SRH vs RR

Date: May 27 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

Date: May 29 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Date: May 31 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most-successful teams in IPL history with five titles each to their names. Kolkata Knight Riders follow the two sides with three trophies to their credit.

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