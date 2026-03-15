Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Pakistan and Bangladesh head into the 3rd ODI in Dhaka with the series finely poised at 1-1, making this clash a virtual final. Pakistan's emphatic comeback in the second match, powered by Maaz Sadaqat's explosive all-round display and Shaheen Afridi's incisive pace, has shifted momentum their way. Bangladesh, however, will bank on home advantage and the Sher-e-Bangla crowd to lift their batting unit after a falter in the last game. With both sides showing dominance in alternate matches, the decider promises a tense battle where early wickets and middle-order partnerships could prove decisive.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, March 15 (IST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match be held?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)