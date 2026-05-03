With the countdown to the Women's T20 World Cup underway, the Indian team has sent out a strong message - this is not a side satisfied with past glory. Spearheaded by a confident and driven core, India are aiming to build on their historic triumph and go one better in the upcoming tournament in England starting June 12. At the heart of this mindset is Jemimah Rodrigues, who made it clear that the team's journey toward this World Cup began long before the squad announcement. Reflecting on the preparation, Rodrigues revealed that the foundation was laid immediately after their 2025 World Cup victory.

"Our preparation has been strong. It didn't just begin after the squad announcement. Right after the 2025 World Cup, during our first series against Sri Lanka, coach Amol Muzumdar told us, 'This is where we start for the next World Cup.' So we've been preparing from day one," she said.

India head into the tournament as defending champions after scripting history with their maiden ICC Women's World Cup win at the DY Patil Stadium last year, a moment that has reshaped expectations around the team. But rather than complacency, Rodrigues insists the victory has only intensified their hunger.

"Since we've won once, now we want to make it twice. Usually after winning a World Cup, teams can get complacent, but this team is different we're even more hungry to win again and again. That's our mindset and our motive," she added.

The squad, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, blends experience with fresh talent. New faces like Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups, reflecting the team's depth and future focus. Rodrigues had special praise for Nandani, highlighting her consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Women's Premier League.

"Nandani has been fantastic for us. She proved herself not just in one game, but consistently across matches. With the experience in this squad, we're confident she'll flourish on the big stage," Rodrigues noted.

India's recent 1-4 series loss against South Africa could have raised concerns, but the team views it as a valuable learning curve rather than a setback. Rodrigues emphasized the importance of resilience and growth.

"Sometimes failures teach you more than victories. We've taken it in the right spirit, working hard and preparing well. We'll come back stronger in the World Cup," she said.

Meanwhile, coach Amol Muzumdar acknowledged the challenge posed by injuries, particularly the absence of all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who has been ruled out for several months.

"It's very difficult to replace someone like Aman. She's been consistently performing for India. Injuries are part of the game, and we hope she recovers well and returns stronger," Muzumdar said.

Looking ahead to the conditions in England, Muzumdar stressed the importance of thorough preparation through training camps, adding that the team is on the right track to adapt and perform.

Beyond the immediate tournament, Rodrigues also spoke passionately about the broader future of Indian sport. "The future is bright not just in cricket, but across all sports. We need to become not just a sports-playing country, but a sports-loving country," she said.

With a balanced squad, a clear roadmap, and an unrelenting drive to succeed, Team India now sets its sights on defending their crown determined to prove that their first World Cup win was just the beginning.

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