Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2026: Forgetting their one-off loss to Rajasthan Royals, table-toppers Punjab Kings will aim to get back to their sensational form when they take on Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2026 game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, tonight. PBKS stayed unbeaten for seven matches before suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of RR. The Shreyas Iyer-led side needs just a couple more wins to enter the playoffs. GT, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold. Out of the nine matches played, the Shubman Gill-led side have won five and lost four. (Live Scorecard)
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Scores And Updates, IPL 2026:
GT vs PBKS Live: Gujarat eye a hat-trick of wins!
Gujarat Titans come into this match on a two-game winning streak, though their campaign has largely been stop-start. They have struggled to string together consistent performances, but the recent wins suggest they may be settling into a rhythm. With back-to-back wins, first over Chennai Super Kings and then RCB, the Titans are fifth on the table with 10 points.
GT vs PBKS Live: PBKS' bowling woes!
For Punjab Kings, which had set the early pace with six wins on the trot, the loss to Rajasthan Royals has brought a few concerns, especially with the ball. Punjab's bowling has not quite matched the consistency of their batting. In fact, their strong batting displays have often masked the shortcomings of the bowling unit. Even in victories, Punjab's bowlers have allowed opposition teams to score freely at stages, and the recent loss once again exposed those issues.
GT vs PBKS Live: PBKS aim to avoid slip-ups!
With their perfect run finally halted, Punjab Kings will look to ensure the slip does not turn into a slide when they take on Gujarat Titans, who will be targeting a third straight win.
PBKS were handed a bitter first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. Although Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from eight games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are just a point behind them.
GT vs PBKS Live: Have a look at squads -
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh.