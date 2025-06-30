In a candid conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin, India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was asked to pick an all-time XI, naming only those players who have played with. Varun, who is a product of T20 cricket, having crafted his art in the Indian Premier League (IPL), picked some of the most renowned names in world cricket after being given the question by Ashwin. However, only three Indian players make the cut in his XI, with stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being snubbed. The only condition Ashwin set was that Varun has to pick the players he has played with.

Varun started with the opening pairing of Jos Buttler and Travis Head. The two are unarguably among the most devastating openers in world cricket when it comes to the shortest format. However, the likes of Rohit and Virat have also done wonders as openers in the T20 format. Yet, there was no place for either of them in Chakravarthy's team.

At No. 3, the mystery spinner went with Suryakumar Yadav, the current skipper of India's T20 team. For many, Surya is the No. 1 batter in the shortest format at present. Following him was Nicholas Pooran, the other candidate for the No. 1 spot in the list of batters in the 20-over format. South Africa and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Heinrich Klaasen took the No. 5 spot in the team, coming in as a wicket-keeper batter.

Chakravarthy picked a total of three complete all-rounders in his team. To begin with, he named compatriot Hardik Pandya in the side. Hardik was followed by Varun's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

There was space for only one pure spinner in Varun's team, and that was Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. In the pace-bowling department, Varun went with Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana.

Varun Chakravarthy's Dream T20 XI: Jos Buttler, Travis Head, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Matheesha Pathirana