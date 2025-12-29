In a surprising move just a month before the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pakistan have left out star batter Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The decision, confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also sees other key names like Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf missing out as Pakistan prepare for a build-up series ahead of the marquee tournament. The absence of these senior players has sparked debate across the cricketing world, raising questions about preparation, priorities and strategy.

Pakistan's T20I squad for the Sri Lanka tour, scheduled from January 7 to January 11, was announced with Salman Ali Agha named captain, signalling a fresh look for the team. The senior players Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammed Rizwan and Haris Rauf will remain in Australia where they are fulfilling commitments in the Big Bash League (BBL), a factor that prevented their inclusion in the Sri Lanka series. PCB honoured these franchise contracts, opting not to recall the players early despite the proximity to the T20 World Cup.

Among the notable changes is the recall of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who last played a T20I in June and has returned following rehabilitation from shoulder surgery. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay also earned his first senior national call-up, reflecting PCB's willingness to test new talent in international conditions ahead of the global event.

While the Sri Lanka series was expected to be an ideal warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will now look to fine-tune their combinations without their leading stars. The board's decision has triggered mixed reactions, with some critics calling it a “bold gamble” and others suggesting it could provide valuable exposure to emerging players before the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in Dambulla across three T20Is before turning their full focus to the T20 World Cup, where they are poised in a challenging Group B with teams like India, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.