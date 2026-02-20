The Indian cricket team is off to a good start in the T20 World Cup 2026, having won four out of four matches in Group A. Riding on the dominating show, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have advanced to the Super Eight of the tournament quite comfortably. While India stay unbeaten in the tournament, they are yet to play their best game. The side was tested during matches against USA, Pakistan and the Netherlands, but fought back well to win those contests.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra said it is good that the team has been challenged by its opponents, as such instances would help it stay grounded.

"We haven't played our A+ game yet. We have gotten stuck in every game. We were 77 for 6 against USA and 69 for 3 against the Netherlands. Even against Pakistan, we were 88 for 1 at one stage for sure, but after that, we lost a lot of wickets quickly," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"You can say that we won the Namibia game convincingly, but there too, we scored only six runs off the last 12 balls and lost four or five wickets. I get it that we are not playing that well, but I think it's not that bad a thing, because when you are coming after playing in one way, sometimes arrogance creeps in, that we are so good that we would keep hitting sixes," he added.

India lost wickets in a cluster while going hard in their campaign opener against USA, but they improved their game well in the following matches against Namibia and Pakistan to record bigger wins.

"The World Cup was a mirror. When we saw our faces in that, we came to know that we are good, but the opposition is also good. It's been a slight reality check. The slight arrogance we actually showed against USA, that we would hit every ball for a six, a little irresponsible play, came back to bite us. Then we became a little smarter and started playing a little cautiously. The arrogance has gone out a little," Chopra said.