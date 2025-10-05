Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been announced in Team India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. It marks the return of the veteran duo to the India setup for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025. However, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar hinted that the selection of both Rohit and Kohli will be done on merit. Agarkar once again emphasized the importance of playing domestic cricket, and appeared to suggest that even Rohit and Kohli need to put in the hard yards in competitions like the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been arguably India's two best and most high-profile performers over the last decade, if not more. As a result, with the two stalwarts starring in nearly every series, playing domestic cricket has not been a priority when it comes to them.

In January, following India's Test series loss to Australia, the BCCI had issued a 10-point diktat. This included a point on domestic cricket being mandatory for every player should they be available.

It appears now that no exception would be made for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when it comes to domestic cricket.

"We've made it clear that whenever the players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket," said Agarkar in a press conference, in response to a question on whether Kohli or Rohit need to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay in contention for selection.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India's premier 50-over domestic tournament.

Kohli and Rohit remain active in only the ODI format now. The duo, aged 36 and 38 respectively, announced their T20I retirements following the T20 World Cup 2024, and their Test retirements earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Rohit has also been replaced as India's ODI captain, with Shubman Gill being appointed instead. Agarkar pointed out the need to plan for the future, keeping an eye on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.