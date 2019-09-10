Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the captain and his deputy, have led India to victories on various occasions. While Rohit Sharma starred in India's World Cup 2019 campaign with five hundreds, Virat Kohli recently became the most successful Test captain with 28 wins in the longest format. Amid all the good work, rumours of rift between the two prominent Indian cricketers came out and disappointed most of the fans and cricket experts . However, India head coach Ravi Shastri has quashed all such rumours, calling it "absolute nonsense" in a recent interview.

"Listen, I have been around the dressing room for the last five years. I have seen how the boys have played and how they have complemented the team and know their work ethics. I feel it is absolute nonsense," Ravi Shastri told Gulf News.

"I have been there with them and I know the way they play. If that was the case why would Rohit get five hundreds in the World Cup? Why would Virat do what he is doing? How would they have partnerships together?" Shastri added.

Before the Indian team left for its tour of the West Indies, captain Kohli addressed the media and rubbished the rift claims.

"In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli said.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," the Indian captain added.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India defeated the West Indies in all three formats on a month-long tour of the Caribbean. They will now host South Africa for three T20 Internationals and as many Tests, starting with the Dharamsala T20I on Sunday.