Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to look beyond Gautam Gambhir as head coach in Test cricket. India's shocking Test series loss to South Africa at home has raised doubts over Gambhir's future with the team in the longest format of the game. The hosts suffered a humiliating 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second test, resulting in a 0-2 loss in the two-match series. However, Tiwary wasn't surprised by the result at all, suggesting that the outcome was inevitable, considering Gambhir's baffling tactics.

"To be honest, the writing was on the wall. It had to happen. I knew things were not going well; the process they want to follow is not the right strategy or plan. There was a lot of chopping and changing, which was very evident. That could have been in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, home series against New Zealand, and now against South Africa," Tiwary told Hindustan Times.

Tiwary also said it is time for the BCCI to sack Gambhir and save Indian Test cricket.

"Absolutely. There is no question about it. (whether India should have a separate red-ball coach). It's high time they take this decision to save Indian Test cricket. That's the bottom line."

After the defeat to South Africa, Gambhir defended himself by pointing out that he did win the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, as well drawing the Test series in England. However, Tiwary launched an attack at Gambhir, claiming that India could've easily lost the Test series in England, and added that he inherited the ODI team which was built by Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.

"Apparently, Gambhir is claiming that he got a series draw in England with a young team. In my opinion, the England series draw was not a great thing for us. It wasn't a good result; the kind of players we had, it was England who made the mistake of playing too many shots on the last day. They could have easily won the series 3-1. There is no great achievement in his tenure so far," said Tiwary.

"I saw a clip of him claiming that he has won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. This team was built by Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and, before that, Virat Kohli. Even if Gambhir wasn't the coach of Team India for these two tournaments, India would have won anyway because the team was already made. It is very unfortunate to see a white-ball mentor leading India as a head coach. If you don't have the experience at the ground level, how do you expect to give results at the top level? It is next to impossible," he added.