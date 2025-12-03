Former India pacer S Sreesanth made a heartfelt appeal to head coach Gautam Gambhir amid the ongoing debate over veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's uncertain future. With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in 2027, Sreesanth urged Gambhir to keep them in the plans as India prepare for the showpiece event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Kohli slammed his 52nd century last week as India beat South Africa in the 1st ODI in Ranchi. Rohit, on the other hand, hit a quickfire 57, his third score of 50 or more in as many innings. Kohli slammed a stunning 135 and stitched a 136-run stand with Rohit.

During a recent interaction, Sreesanth told Gambhir not to hold back Kohli and Rohit, adding that the duo is still the best India have got in the format.

"Gautam bhai aap coach ho aap kisi ko mat roko, especially Ro-Ko ko mat roko. Rohit aur Virat ka jo record hai behtareen hain aur jab tak woh khelna chahte hain unko khelne do (Gautam bhai, you are the coach and you should not stop anyone, especially don't stop Ro-Ko. Rohit and Virat have outstanding records, and as long as they want to play, let them play). Because they are a thousand times better than most of the players that are currently playing. So, I just want to say all the very best to Ro-Ko and please don't stop those brilliant legends Gauti," Sreesanth was heard saying in a viral video.

Kohli and Rohit, who both have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, remain active in ODIs and are hoping to make the cut for the 2027 World Cup.

Having set up two consecutive victories for India in the last as many ODIs -- including a nine-wicket hammering of Australia at Sydney in October -- Kohli and Rohit have shown they will do everything possible to be on that flight to the World Cup.

Both the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir have remained non-committal about their participation in the World Cup, and that has probably been at the centre of the simmering tensions between the two sides.