Retired from Tests and T20Is, with his ODI future uncertain, the interest in Virat Kohli's cricketing career is at its peak, amid a string of speculations. Now, rumours over Virat's potential exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise have triggered a storm on social media. The rumours intensified after Kohli reportedly turned down a 'commercial contract' with the franchise, leaving fans wondering if a potential exit from the franchise is on the cards. However, there isn't much substance behind the speculation.

According to former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, Kohli is set to continue his career at the Bengaluru franchise, having promised to remain a one-team man in the IPL. While it's true that Kohli hasn't signed the new commercial contract with RCB, it has no interference with his player contract.

"Is Virat Kohli retiring from the IPL? No guys (or people), Virat Kohli had promised that he would play his first and last match for Bengaluru only. He has promised this and since he has done it, he will not back out. But people are saying he hasn't signed a commercial deal. There are two deals: the player's contract and the commercial contract," Kaif said in a video on Instagram.

"The reason he has not signed a commercial contract is because a new owner might come for RCB, and they will control the franchise. That's why he is waiting, if there's a change, then there will be negotiation and all. These are all behind-the-scenes stuff and we don't have a lot of information about these things. He is waiting for all that," he added.

Kohli has been a part of the RCB franchise since the inaugural season in 2008. It was only in 2025 that he first had the opportunity to lift the title.

"Virat Kohli has started playing only now. RCB has begun winning trophies now. Kohli scored 650+ runs and made them win the trophy. He made runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, he was the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, and was the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 World Cup. He has only started playing now. Now you have to wait for more. He is going nowhere. He will play only for RCB. He has promised it to the fans and he will not break it," he added.

Despite not being the RCB captain anymore, Kohli is pivotal to the franchise's future, at least in the short term.