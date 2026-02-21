Rahul Dravid has seen Indian cricket grow from strength to strength over the last two decades-first as a player, then as captain, and finally as head coach. His stint as India's coach ended with the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in the West Indies. India's title defence has started on solid footing in the 2026 edition, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side entering the Super 8 undefeated. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, Rahul Dravid spoke exclusively to NDTV about what, according to him, would be the "dream final."

"India vs any team. They could get to the semi-final and then make it to the final. I would like to see one of the lesser teams along with India," Dravid told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

India have been clubbed with South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe. The final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on March 1.

Dravid was also asked about Imran Khan. Earlier, expressing concern over Khan's reported health issues, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he hopes the former Pakistan skipper-who led his country both as captain of the national cricket team and later as Prime Minister-receives proper medical care and the respect he deserves. Reports regarding Imran Khan's health have been significant, including claims of partial vision loss. He is also reportedly undergoing treatment in extremely difficult conditions, with family visits repeatedly denied.

"Like any fellow cricketer or captain, we would wish him really good health and hope that, irrespective of politics-I don't want to get into the politics of it-you would want anyone to be healthy and to get whatever medical care and attention they need and deserve. None better than Imran Khan, who has not only inspired Pakistan but also the whole world with his achievements and performances," Dravid said