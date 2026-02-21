It has been a horrible T20 World Cup 2026 campaign for India's star batter Abhishek Sharma so far. The top-ranked T20I batter in the world has not scored a single run in the competition yet, having registered a hat-trick of ducks in the group-stage matches. Abhishek's lack of form has sparked a massive conversation among fans as well as experts, with many expressing concern over his shot selection. However, ahead of India's first Super Eight match against South Africa on Sunday, Abhishek made it clear that he will not be changing his intent or process despite scoring no runs in his last three innings.

"I just enjoy my batting. Maine do saal pehle hi chhod diya hai pressure lena (I stopped taking any kind of pressure two years ago). Kyun ki mujhe lagta hai ke mere haath mein process hai sirf (Because I believe that only the process is in my hands). Be it practice or training - it's something that I do and need to keep doing," Abhishek said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

“I won't ever change my process and mindset.”#AbhishekSharma ‘BELIEVES' in himself as India march into the Super 8 vs #SouthAfrica.



Predict his score against South Africa in the comments.



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup SUPER 8#INDvSA | SUN, 22 FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/kgNbhfsWC1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 21, 2026

Abhishek also admitted that over the course of a batter's career, there will always be ups and downs. However, he said he has given up taking pressure regarding his form and will continue to focus on his intent and process rather than worrying about concerns surrounding his recent performances.

"I enjoy not having much pressure. As a batter, there are always ups and downs. You score in some innings and sometimes you don't. But personally, I had to decide at a certain point that I need to play exactly like this - with this exact intent. It may not yield results on all occasions, but I am not going to change my intent or process," the Indian opener added.