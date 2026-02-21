The T20 World Cup Super 8 begins on Saturday with a Pakistan vs New Zealand clash. Both teams finished second in their respective groups. Pakistan's batters will need to make a stronger collective contribution against an experienced outfit like New Zealand. But nothing worries the Pakistan management more than Babar Azam (66 runs in four matches, strike rate: 115.78), as the former skipper is struggling to keep up with the demands of modern T20 batting. If Babar falters once again, the Pakistan management might bring in someone like Fakhar Zaman, who warmed the bench throughout the group-stage matches.

With so many permutations in play, there is considerable intrigue surrounding Pakistan's playing XI for the match against New Zealand on Saturday. Former Pakistan player Saqlain Mushtaq was asked for his take on the XI, and he hilariously started taking random names like "Hira, Nikku, Bala, Pappu."

Mushtaq's funny picks left the panel in splits. Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez joined in the laughter. Saqlain then mockingly explained why he chose random names instead of actual players. "Since all the chaos is already there, we might as well give this a try," Mushtaq said.

Mushtaq had earlier criticised the team after its 61-run loss to India.

The New Zealand middle order's ability to mount a strong response against the guile and variety of Pakistan's spin attack will be a deciding factor when the two sides face off in the opening Super Eight Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The Kiwi batters are yet to hit top gear in the ICC showpiece, except for openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who have three fifties between them.

However, their middle-order colleagues have not been able to provide sufficient support, as the likes of Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell have struggled for consistency.