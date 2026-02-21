There's concern outside. Inside the dressing room, not so much. Suryakumar Yadav isn't losing sleep over Abhishek Sharma's lean patch. If anything, he finds the anxiety around it puzzling. "Abhishek's form -- I think the people who are worried about his form, I worry for them." he said. The message from the team is straightforward: nothing has changed. Abhishek is expected to play the same fearless brand of cricket that put him on the map. The runs haven't come yet, but the belief hasn't moved. "He hasn't scored so far. But you know what happens when he does," Yadav said. "You've seen it."

And when it doesn't click? The dressing room absorbs the damage.

"It's a team sport. These phases happen. Last year he covered for everyone. This time we'll do it for him."

India's bigger T20 gamble

Yadav also hinted at the batting blueprint the side is chasing - aggressive, sometimes chaotic, but designed to stretch totals well beyond the old comfort zone.

A few years ago, 170 or 180 felt safe. Not anymore.

With early momentum, the entire batting order follows the same attacking template. But the real challenge comes on days when the start never arrives.

"That's when you have to read what the team needs," Yadav said.

If required, the middle order - himself, Tilak, or anyone else - can still push the strike rate sky-high. But when early hitters fall, the burden shifts quickly onto the finishers.

"And that's not always their job," he pointed out.

Which is why the numbers may fluctuate. The intent won't.

Inside the team, Abhishek Sharma's role remains untouched. And when it clicks, as Yadav reminded everyone, the worry outside usually disappears just as quickly.