Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight. The teams have been placed in Group 2 along with Sri Lanka and England. All the sides will play three matches each, and the top two will make it to the semi-finals of the tournament. As the teams can hardly afford any slip-ups in this round, both Pakistan and the Blackcaps will be eager to start with a win.

The Salman Agha-led side defeated the Netherlands, USA and Namibia, and lost one game to India in the first round. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner and Co. beat Afghanistan, UAE and Canada, while suffering their only defeat at the hands of South Africa.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand are yet to play their best game and they would like to do it put their best foot forward in this crucial contest.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match will take place on Saturday, February 21 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match be held?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super Eight match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)