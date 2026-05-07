Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took to social media to post an emotional message on the death of his former India U-19 teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill. Gill, who was a former India U-19 and Punjab medium-pacer, died at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Gill featured in six first-class matches for Punjab and took 11 wickets. He was also a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in the first edition of the IPL and later became a member of Punjab's senior selection committee. "Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill's passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill's passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026

Two-time World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute to Gill.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill's passing. I shared the dressing room with him in our early days; he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Singh posted on X.

Gill played five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test for India in 2007.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab," the Punjab Cricket Association announced on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time."

In the longer format, he claimed the wicket of former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.

However, he did not make the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 side that went on to win the 2008 World Cup.

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