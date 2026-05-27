Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone past Chris Gayle in the all-time list for the highest number of sixes in a single IPL season. The Rajasthan Royals opener hit seven sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, to go past Gayle's record of 59 sixes in IPL 2012. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi also slammed a 16-ball half-century in the match. During the course of the match, Sooryavanshi was called "Universe Baby Boss" by the giant screen at Lucknow stadium. Notably, Gayle was called "Universe Boss". (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Updates)

Sooryavanshi went on to score a 16-ball half-century. It's the joint-fastest half-century in IPL knockouts. Sooryavanshi went on to score 97 off just 29 balls (12x6s, 5x4s). He fell one shot short of Chris Gayle's all-time record of fastest-ever IPL century - 30 ballsm vs Pune Warriors India.

Here's a complete list of records broken by Sooryavanshi during the IPL Eliminator vs SRH.

Fastest 50s in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by balls)

16 - S Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

16 - V Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026*

17 - A Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009

20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012

Most 50s in less than 20 balls in IPL

6 - Abhishek Sharma

5 - Nicholas Pooran

5 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi*

Most 50+ scores inside Powerplay (1-6 overs) in IPL

6 - David Warner

5 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

4 - Travis Head

Most sixes in Overs 1-6 in an IPL inns

8 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026 ELM*

7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (MI) vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2008

7 - Jos Buttler (RR) vs DC, Delhi, 2018 (rain-shortened game)

7 - Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) vs RCB, Brabourne, 2022

7 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2026

7 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs SRH, Jaipur, 2026

The clamour for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fast-tracked inclusion into the senior Indian men's team is growing deafening. Barely a year since his IPL debut, the cricket world is already convinced the 15-year-old prodigy is ready for the highest level. Fans won't have to wait long for a glimpse of his talent as the teenager is set to feature for India-A as early as next month, when the Tilak Varma-led squad heads to Sri Lanka for a tri-series. Sooryavanshi has scored nearly 600 runs (583) in the IPL this term.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal hit the nail right on the head when asked about the way forward for the teenager, calling him a 'special talent' while insisting that the BCCI and RR's continued guidance would make him even better.

"I feel the BCCI and the franchise would need to handhold him in terms of showing him the right way so that his temperament stays intact. Because sport is not only about physical skill, it is also about mental toughness," Dhumal told The Times of India ahead of the IPL Eliminator between RR and SRH.

"And definitely, we will do our bit to make sure that the kind of skill set he has allows him to perform for India for many, many years to come."

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