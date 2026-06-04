The Indian cricket team's plans for the ODI series against Afghanistan have suffered a major blow, with Virat Kohli reportedly ruled out of the three-match contest due to a hamstring injury. The series starts on June 14. Kohli was until recently playing in IPL 2026 for champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the final, Kohli could be seen in discomfort. A report in The Indian Express claimed that Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to replace Kohli in the Afghanistan series. Gaikwad is part of the India A squad travelling to Sri Lanka. If Gaikwad is picked, Rajat Patidar might get a look-in for the India A squad, which will travel to Sri Lanka for a tri-series involving Afghanistan.

The three-match series begins on June 13 in Dharamsala. Kohli suffered the injury during the IPL final, which his side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won on Sunday.

"He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. He got injured during the final. Scans have revealed a distal semimembranosus tendon tear," a BCCI source told PTI.

A distal semimembranosus tendon tear is a rare hamstring injury affecting the thick tendon that attaches a muscle to the inner part of the shinbone, just below the knee.

Kohli, known for his unmatched fitness even at 37 years of age, was in stellar form in the IPL, where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He hit the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Reinventing his T20 game, Kohli amassed 675 runs in RCB's triumphant campaign, including a hundred and five fifty-plus scores. Kohli's absence will take the sheen off the upcoming series.

Though the former India captain is now a one-format player, he remains a top draw for fans worldwide. It is extremely rare for Kohli to miss games due to injury, given his exemplary fitness standards.

It also remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma is available for the whole series against Afghanistan. The opener was included in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring injury affected his IPL appearances. Ever since both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests last year, there has been immense speculation over their ODI future.

The next 50-over World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa in October-November 2027, and they would be included in the squad on the basis of their form and fitness leading up to the tournament.

The second ODI against Afghanistan will be played in Lucknow on June 17, followed by the third and final match in Chennai on June 20.

After the Afghanistan series, India's next ODI assignment will be in England - a three-match series beginning on July 14.

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