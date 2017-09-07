Virat Kohli Forgets Anil Kumble On Teachers Day, Trolled On Twitter

Anil Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss

Anil Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of the current generation. On the occasion of Teachers Day, the Indian skipper took to Twitter and paid tributes to the people who played a vital role in his meteoric rise. "To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. ???? #HappyTeachersDay," Kohli's tweet read.

To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. ???? #HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/pvtrBw5uyK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2017

But that didn't go well with some of his fans and the Indian skipper was trolled on Twitter.

This came just after Kohli shared a picture where he is seen in front of a backdrop which had the names of several legendary cricketers. Kohli mentioned the names as inspirations for him.

But there was one name which was missing from the backdrop - Anil Kumble.

When fans noticed Kumble's name missing, they started trolling the Indian captain on missing out on the legendary leg-spinner and former coach.

No Anil kumble.! — Basavesh D b (@basavesh_db06) September 5, 2017

No name of Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble at backdrop. — Ameya Tanawade (@ameyatanawade) September 5, 2017

@imVkohli Sir Aap Anil Sir ko kese bhool gayeee...jo aap k coach reh chukee hain...Wow...Great...?? — Nabajeet Das (@DasNabajeet) September 5, 2017

no mention of Anil kumble behind :-P — Chetan Patel (@chetanpatel118) September 5, 2017

Anil Kumble name missing? — himanshu chawla (@himanshuchawla0) September 5, 2017

Where us anil kumble ?? Too much ego

However a great fan of @imVkohli — Va$anth V€rn€kar (@VernekarDr) September 5, 2017

I see ...you didn't learn anything from @anilkumble1074



Hmmmmm.... — Gyrating Gypsy (@Baroodibhaiyya) September 5, 2017

Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan in London in June, calling his partnership with Kohli 'untenable'.

Ravi Shastri, whom Kumble had replaced, was called back to the national team as the new head coach till the 2019 World Cup.

Kohli and the team did well under Kumble, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0) and Australia (2-1). They also won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure.