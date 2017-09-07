 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Forgets Anil Kumble On Teachers Day, Trolled On Twitter

Updated: 07 September 2017 11:39 IST

There's no love lost between the Team India captain and the erstwhile coach.

Virat Kohli Forgets Anil Kumble On Teachers Day, Trolled On Twitter
Anil Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most successful cricketers of the current generation. On the occasion of Teachers Day, the Indian skipper took to Twitter and paid tributes to the people who played a vital role in his meteoric rise. "To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. ???? #HappyTeachersDay," Kohli's tweet read.

But that didn't go well with some of his fans and the Indian skipper was trolled on Twitter.

This came just after Kohli shared a picture where he is seen in front of a backdrop which had the names of several legendary cricketers. Kohli mentioned the names as inspirations for him.

But there was one name which was missing from the backdrop - Anil Kumble.

When fans noticed Kumble's name missing, they started trolling the Indian captain on missing out on the legendary leg-spinner and former coach.

Kumble had controversially quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan in London in June, calling his partnership with Kohli 'untenable'.

Ravi Shastri, whom Kumble had replaced, was called back to the national team as the new head coach till the 2019 World Cup.

Kohli and the team did well under Kumble, winning Test series in the West Indies (2-0) before winning at home against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0) and Australia (2-1). They also won eight ODIs and lost five during the 46-year-old's tenure.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli paid tributes to the people who played a vital role in his career
  • Anil Kumble's name was missing from Virat Kohli's list
  • Kumble had quit two days after the Champions Trophy final loss
Related Articles
T20I: Virat Kohli Guides India To Sweep Series 9-0 Across Formats vs Sri Lanka
T20I: Virat Kohli Guides India To Sweep Series 9-0 Across Formats vs Sri Lanka
India Vs Australia Series Will Be Played As Per Old ICC Rules
India Vs Australia Series Will Be Played As Per Old ICC Rules
India vs Sri Lanka T20, Highlights: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey Help India Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
India vs Sri Lanka T20, Highlights: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey Help India Beat Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.