Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record For India In Test Cricket

Updated: 26 August 2019 14:12 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Virat Kohli also surpassed Sourav Ganguly for most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain.

Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli took over the Test captaincy after MS Dhoni announced his retirement. © AFP

India registered an emphatic victory over the West Indies, thumping them by a massive 318 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday. The victory helped Virat Kohli become the joint-most successful captain for India in Test cricket. With India taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni's record of 27 wins as India captain in the longest format of the game. While it took 60 matches for Dhoni to achieve the feat, Kohli took just 47 Tests.

Dhoni had a win percentage of 45 as captain, after winning 27 matches, losing 18 and 15 draws. On the other hand, Kohli's win percentage is 55.31 -- the best among all other Indian captains in the format. In the 47 Tests under Kohli, India have 27 wins, 10 losses and 10 draws.

The run-machine also surpassed Sourav Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain. Kohli now has 12 away wins as captain in 26 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games.

After Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli took over the captaincy. 

In 2018, Kohli led India to their first series win in Australia as his team defeated the hosts 3-1 to seal a historic win in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st Test Cricket
