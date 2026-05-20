Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain in January 2022, a decision that left many fans heartbroken. During his seven-year tenure, the right-handed batter led India to 40 wins in 68 Test matches, establishing himself as one of the most successful captains in the longest format. A few months before relinquishing the Test captaincy, Kohli had also stepped away from the T20I leadership role and was subsequently removed as ODI captain. Recently, the 37-year-old opened up about the circumstances that led to his decision, revealing what ultimately triggered him to give up the captaincy.

Speaking during the third edition of the RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit, Kohli admitted that captaincy had consumed his inner-self without him realising it.

"I ended up being in a place where I became the focal point of our batting unit and leadership. I didn't realise how much load both those things will present in my daily life because I was so driven and motivated to make sure that Indian cricket stays on top. And that's precisely why by the time I left captaincy, I was completely spent. I was completely consumed by it. It was gruesome. It was difficult to manage expectations." Kohli said.

"The key there during my prime was to make sure the team was secure. You know, that insecurity doesn't enter the change room. For that, I have to give massive credit to the management - Ravi Shastri and the team. But the form doesn't quite stay for long, then, yeah, both those responsibilities start weighing on you. So, it was tough," he added.

He also conceded that he went through a distressing phase after stepping down from India captaincy but profusely thanked Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour for helping rediscover the joy of playing cricket.

"Only when I left captaincy, I opened up and I shared a lot more with people like Rahul Bhai and Vikram Rathour. I had a great run in Test cricket in 2023 and whenever I meet them, I always thank them from the bottom of my heart.

"They really took care of me in a way that made me feel like I wanted to play for them. I want to perform. I want to go out there and grind it out. They were so caring and nurturing. They made me realise what I have done so far," Kohli said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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