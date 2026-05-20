Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub will not be available for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting May 30 due to injuries. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said both the players have been advised rehabilitation programmes under the supervision of a PCB medical panel. The first ODI against Australia will be held in Rawalpindi, followed by games in Lahore on June 2 and 4. The board didn't elaborate on the nature of their injuries or the expected recovery time.

However, a source said they had knee and ankle issues.

The experienced Fakhar has, in the past, missed matches because of his chronic knee problem while Saim is said to have again injured his ankle during the Pakistan Super League.

Saim had fractured his right ankle while fielding during the second Test against South Africa in January last year and made a comeback to the national side after several months.

He struggled for form in the PSL and was not a part of the ODI squad that played in Bangladesh after the T20 World Cup.

Fakhar was also not picked for the ODI series in Bangladesh that Pakistan lost 1-2.

Both the left-handers last played in ODIs in November 2025 against Sri Lanka at home.

Sahibzada Farhan, who was sent to Bangladesh, is likely to retain his spot for the Australia series with Babar Azam also under consideration as opener.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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