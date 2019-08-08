 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Deserves Tag Of Great Player, Says Former England Captain Mike Gatting

Updated: 08 August 2019 20:59 IST

Mike Gatting, who is very much impressed by the India captain's batting prowess, applauded Virat Kohli's consistency in all formats of cricket.

Virat Kohli Deserves Tag Of Great Player, Says Former England Captain Mike Gatting
Virat Kohli had played a brilliant 59-run knock against the West Indies in the 3rd T20I. © AFP

Virat Kohli, owing to his top-class batsmanship in all formats of cricket, received word of praise from former England captain Mike Gatting on Thursday. Mike Gatting, who is very much impressed by the India captain, admitted that Virat Kohli deserves the tag of a great player on the lines of his consistency in all formats of cricket. Virat Kohli had played a brilliant 45-ball 59-run knock against the West Indies in the final T20I of the three-match series in Guyana on Tuesday.

"Yes, Kane Williamson is very good now. Yes, Steve Smith has reignited his career and his ability to play one-day cricket... but to see someone like Virat perform so regularly and so well in all three formats, he does deserve that tag of great (player) without a doubt," Gatting said.

Applauding Kohli, Gatting, whose side lost the 1987 World Cup final to Australia at Kolkata, said he deserved the tag of a great player following his consistency in all the three formats of the game.

"He (Kohli) has said Test cricket for him... if you have to be regarded as a great player, you have to play Test cricket. This is fantastic. The fact that he plays all forms of cricket with a greatness, that I don't think you see from a lot of other people and possibly might not," said Gatting. 

Gatting was speaking after launching the book 'Fortune Turner', penned by Sachin Bajaj and Aditya Bhushan, at the Royal Bombay Yatch Club in Mumbai on Thursday.

The book is based on the famous Indian spin quartet of Bishan Singh Bedi, B Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and S Venkatraghvan. Gatting also spoke on other subjects including the ongoing Ashes series which Australia lead 1-0.Former Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar was also present on the occasion.

Currently, India are playing ODI series against the West Indies. 

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gatting's side lost the 1987 World Cup final to Australia
  • Gatting is impressed with Virat Kohli's consistency
  • Currently, India areplaying ODI series against the West Indies
Related Articles
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Preview: India Look To Fix World Cup Flaws As They Return To ODI Challenge
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Preview: India Look To Fix World Cup Flaws As They Return To ODI Challenge
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
Virat Kohli The Best But Steve Smith On Another Level, Says Justin Langer
Virat Kohli The Best But Steve Smith On Another Level, Says Justin Langer
Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings
Steve Smith Closes In On Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson In ICC Test Rankings
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 07 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.