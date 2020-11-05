Virat Kohli is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday and he was greeted with a special wish from his former Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder took to Twitter to share a picture with Virat Kohli and wish the RCB skipper well ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs. "Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time," Yuvraj captioned the image on Twitter.

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

Virat Kohli is in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing IPL 2020. Kohli led RCB to the playoffs, finishing fourth after the league stages of the tournament.

After a string of low scores to start the tournament, Kohli picked up form and smashed three half-centuries.

He finished the league stage with 460 runs from 14 games with a top score of 90 not out that came against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli's RCB will have their task cut out in the eliminator on Friday when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad.

While the RCB are coming in the playoffs on the back four back-to-back losses, SRH defeated the top three teams in successive games to finish their league stage campaign on a high.

RCB have never won an IPL title and Virat Kohli and co will be looking to break the jinx and lift the coveted trophy for the first time in the history of the tournament.