 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri's Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli With Hilarious Replies

Updated: 05 November 2019 13:34 IST

Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to wish Virat Kohli on his birthday, receives hilarious reply from fans.

Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri posted a picture with Virat Kohli on Twitter. © Twitter

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday and the India captain is in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma to celebrate the occasion. On Virat Kohli's 31st birthday, Ravi Shastri, India head coach, took to Twitter to share a picture with Kohli wishing the India captain. "Happy birthday young man. Enjoy the break and have a kick ass year ahead. God bless. @imVkohli," Shastri captioned the image on his post. Fans took Shastri's post an opportunity to troll head coach and came up with hilarious replies on his tweet.

"And keep my Paycheque safe," a fan tweeted.

"Where is alcohol," another fan tweeted in Hindi.

Virat Kohli is in Bhutan, enjoying a vacation with wife Anushka Sharma.

On his birthday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture with Anushka and thanked fans for the birthday wishes. "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," Kohli tweeted.

The India captain was given a rest for the ongoing Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh.

In the absence of regular skipper, Rohit Sharma was named captain by the BCCI. Rohit did not get the desired result in the T20I series opener as Bangladesh managed to beat India by seven wickets in Delhi on Sunday.

Kohli will return to the cricket field when India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14.

The first Test will be played in Indore while Kolkata will host the second match which will be India's first-ever day-night Test.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • On Kohli's 31st birthday, Shastri tweeted a picture with India captain
  • Enjoy the break, Ravi Shastri told Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli
"Savour Those Parathas": Virat Kohli
"Savour Those Parathas": Virat Kohli's Message To "15-Year-Old Me" On 31st Birthday
Virat Kohli Birthday: Premier League Superstars Like Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva Wish India Captain
Virat Kohli Birthday: Premier League Superstars Like Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva Wish India Captain
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Amazed By "Pure Human Connection" With Locals On Vacation
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Amazed By "Pure Human Connection" With Locals On Vacation
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.