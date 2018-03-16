 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Behaved Like A "Clown" In South Africa: Paul Harris

Updated: 16 March 2018 16:51 IST

Harris dragged Kohli's name in the conversation after pacer Kagiso Rabada was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two Tests.

Virat Kohli Behaved Like A "Clown" In South Africa: Paul Harris
Virat Kohli was his aggressive self during India's South Africa tour. © AFP

Former South Africa cricketer Paul Harris found himself at the center of a controversy after his remarks about India captain Virat Kohli's conduct during his team's tour of South Africa. Harris dragged Kohli's name in the conversation after pacer Kagiso Rabada was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two Tests. "I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general," he tweeted.

Rabada has appealed a ban that ruled him out of the remaining two Tests of a series against Australia, ICC said on Wednesday. Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after leaning with his shoulder into Steve Smith after dismissing the Australian skipper last week.

The incident occurred during the second Test, which South Africa won by six wickets to level the series having lost the opener in a four-match series.

Rabada took 11 wickets for 150 runs during he Port Elizabeth triumph, but the Smith incident lifted his demerit points total to eight, triggering an automatic two-Test ban.

The 22-year-old South African insists his brush with Smith was accidental, saying: "If I did it deliberately, I would not have contested the charge".

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Cricket Virat Kohli
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Paul Harris found himself at the center of a controversy
  • Harris dragged Kohli's name in the conversation after Rabada's suspension
  • Rabada has appealed a ban
Related Articles
Trolls In Overdrive After Sanjay Manjrekar
Trolls In Overdrive After Sanjay Manjrekar's "Scrub Mumbai To Get Colombo" Tweet
Nidahas Trophy: Team India Spend Some Time Off The Field At Official Function
Nidahas Trophy: Team India Spend Some Time Off The Field At Official Function
This Is How Virat Kohli Made Class X Students
This Is How Virat Kohli Made Class X Students' Board Exam Special
Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh Name Shakib Al Hasan In Squad For Tri-Series
Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh Name Shakib Al Hasan In Squad For Tri-Series
Washington Sundar Says Off-Spinners Are As Effective As Wrist-Spinners
Washington Sundar Says Off-Spinners Are As Effective As Wrist-Spinners
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.