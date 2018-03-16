Virat Kohli Behaved Like A "Clown" In South Africa: Paul Harris

Former South Africa cricketer Paul Harris found himself at the center of a controversy after his remarks about India captain Virat Kohli's conduct during his team's tour of South Africa. Harris dragged Kohli's name in the conversation after pacer Kagiso Rabada was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two Tests. "I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general," he tweeted.

If he has to then everyone does. I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general. — paul harris (@paulharris12) March 12, 2018

Rabada has appealed a ban that ruled him out of the remaining two Tests of a series against Australia, ICC said on Wednesday. Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after leaning with his shoulder into Steve Smith after dismissing the Australian skipper last week.

The incident occurred during the second Test, which South Africa won by six wickets to level the series having lost the opener in a four-match series.

Rabada took 11 wickets for 150 runs during he Port Elizabeth triumph, but the Smith incident lifted his demerit points total to eight, triggering an automatic two-Test ban.

The 22-year-old South African insists his brush with Smith was accidental, saying: "If I did it deliberately, I would not have contested the charge".