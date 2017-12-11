Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Confirmed, Twitter In Meltdown

Virat Kohli posted this picture on his official Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now a married couple, the duo confirmed on Monday by tweeting images of their wedding. The Indian cricket captain and the Bollywood star tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event. According to reports, a grand reception is planned in Mumbai on December 26. Following the confirmation, Twitter went into a frenzy with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the newly wed couple.

Almost at the same time, Virat and Anushka both took to Twitter to confirm the news of their wedding.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

'#VirushkaWEDDING' quickly became the top trend on Twitter with celebrities and fans swarming to Twitter to wish the couple.

Best wishes to both of you on your wedding @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 11, 2017

Happy married life both of you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma have a wonderful life ahead may god bless u both with lots of happiness — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 11, 2017

Congratulations, may this partnership last foreverGod Bless @anushkasharma @viratkohli — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) December 11, 2017

Many congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli on their wedding. God bless and welcome to the club! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 11, 2017

Wishing @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma all the best in the new innings of their life #viratanushka #congrats — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 11, 2017

Many congratulations to u .... — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 11, 2017

Awww congratulations...you look soo cute together and wish you both happiness and love @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 11, 2017

. @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli heartiest congratulations to you both and to your families. Best wishes always. https://t.co/R2EWEgm16u — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on tying the knot. Wishing both of you a happy and blissful married life #VirushkaWEDDING — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 11, 2017

Awww this is wonderful!!! Awaiting the official pics but they make a wonderful couple! Wish u guys all the best @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli Both solid, grounded individuals who I'm sure bring out the best in each other! #VirushkaWEDDING https://t.co/8EQ5GbhFfb — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) December 11, 2017

Ever since Anushka and her family were spotted last week at the Mumbai international airport leaving for an unknown destination, rumour mills have been going tizzy with the news of the two stars tying the knot.

Kohli and Anushka, both 29, started dating in 2013 after they met during the filming of a shampoo advert.

The high-profile couple made their first public appearance a year later during a football match.

Kohli is one of the world's highest-paid athletes and a huge star in cricket-crazy India, and Anushka is one of the top actresses in the multi-billion-dollar Indian film industry.

Kohli and Anushka are now the latest entrant in a long list of Bollywood-cricket weddings.

From former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore to the recent Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge union, India has a long history of marriages between cricket players and movie stars.