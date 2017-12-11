 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Confirmed, Twitter In Meltdown

Updated: 11 December 2017 21:49 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Confirmed, Twitter In Meltdown
Virat Kohli posted this picture on his official Twitter handle. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are now a married couple, the duo confirmed on Monday by tweeting images of their wedding. The Indian cricket captain and the Bollywood star tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event. According to reports, a grand reception is planned in Mumbai on December 26. Following the confirmation, Twitter went into a frenzy with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the newly wed couple.

Almost at the same time, Virat and Anushka both took to Twitter to confirm the news of their wedding.

'#VirushkaWEDDING' quickly became the top trend on Twitter with celebrities and fans swarming to Twitter to wish the couple.

Ever since Anushka and her family were spotted last week at the Mumbai international airport leaving for an unknown destination, rumour mills have been going tizzy with the news of the two stars tying the knot.

Kohli and Anushka, both 29, started dating in 2013 after they met during the filming of a shampoo advert.

The high-profile couple made their first public appearance a year later during a football match.

Kohli is one of the world's highest-paid athletes and a huge star in cricket-crazy India, and Anushka is one of the top actresses in the multi-billion-dollar Indian film industry.

Kohli and Anushka are now the latest entrant in a long list of Bollywood-cricket weddings.

From former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore to the recent Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge union, India has a long history of marriages between cricket players and movie stars.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Anushka Sharma To Travel To South Africa With Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma To Travel To South Africa With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, Anuskha Sharma Get Married In Italy, Tweet Pictures
Virat Kohli, Anuskha Sharma Get Married In Italy, Tweet Pictures
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Cancelled', Jokes Twitter After Dharamsala Debacle
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Cancelled', Jokes Twitter After Dharamsala Debacle
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.